Wondering How Your Day Would Look Like In A Wes Anderson Film? Click Here

Wes Anderson’s movies are famous for their aesthetics and whimsical characters. Now, the Grand Budapest Hotel director is a favourite on TikTok. Wondering why? TikTok users have a new goal in mind- recreating their day in Wes Anderson style. The videos show people walking in slow motion, symmetrical compositions and creators gazing into the camera with deadpan expressions as the world continues to function around them. If you are curious to see what the videos look like, then you can view a Twitter user’s compilation of the Wes Anderson challenge videos. All we can say is that the creators definitely understood the assignment.

“For anyone who doesn’t have TikTok: there’s a trend at the moment where people are romanticising their lives by editing them like Wes Anderson and it’s honestly so creative and wholesome," the user wrote while sharing the clips.

The colours in the clips are saturated to give a nostalgic effect, just like Anderson’s films.

People also put special emphasis on mundane actions, just like the French Dispatch director does.

A content creator even speculated how Wes Anderson would shoot a movie in war-torn Ukraine.

Twitter users reacted enthusiastically to the thread, with many claiming that the compilation was amazing. “Thank you for bringing this into my life, these are amazing," a user wrote.

Ava Williams, who started the trend on TikTok, also commented and said she was glad people were enjoying the trend.

Some people shared similar videos they had seen.

A few users said they wanted to join TikTok to view more such videos. “These are Wonderful - seriously tempted to sign up for Tiktok just to see more of them," a comment read.

Some hailed Wes Anderson’s filmmaking abilities.

Others claimed that Anderson’s movies always had a “European vibe".

Quite a few accounts said the clips gave them “a warm and happy feeling".

Some shared GIFs from Anderson’s movies to perfectly express their feelings.

Wes Anderson is known for movies like The Grand Budapest Hotel, Moonrise Kingdom, The French Dispatch, The Isle of Dogs and The Royal Tenenbaums. The American director has two projects in the pipeline- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Asteroid City.

