A wooden object discovered at the Vindolanda Roman fort in Northern England could be among the oldest known sex toys. The object, initially thought to be a sewing tool, was discovered in a ditch at one of Europe’s most important Roman archaeological sites Vindolanda. Experts believe that the object could be the earliest example of a wooden phallus ever discovered in the ex-Roman empire. However, the archaeologists are yet to confirm anything as there is a possibility that the wooden object can also be a good luck symbol or a tool to grind ingredients, reported BBC. Originally, it was thought to be a darning tool and was discovered with dozens of shoes.

After the experts noted its smooth ends and the tool measuring 6.2in (16cm), they now believe that it might have a more intimate use to it. The smoother ends reportedly indicate the repeated use of the wooden object over time. “We know that the ancient Romans and Greeks used sexual implements - this object from Vindolanda could be an example of one," Dr Rob Collins, senior lecturer in archaeology at Newcastle University was quoted as saying,

Collins even shared the information on his Twitter account wherein he analysed the rare finding and gave a breakdown of the key points, in a Twitter thread.

Collins wrote, “As far as we know, it is the first phallic object of its type and form from the Roman era. The phallus is about 6.5 inches long (160mm), hand carved with a knife or small blade from a young branch of ash wood. Its archaeological survival is unique."

The lecturer revealed that in the Roman world, phallic objects are common. However, earlier they were exhibited “as larger carvings in rock or smaller pendants in bone or bronze, or depicted in art."

He revealed that Vindolanda’s anaerobic deposits have a wide range of findings like wood, leather, fabric, and writing tablets. The expert seemed amused to witness how well the wood has preserved itself for so long. Even after centuries, it has retained its shape without distortion.

Talking about the function of the wooden object, Collin wrote, “We propose 3 possible functions. First, it could be a projecting component of a larger object – a phallus inserted into a statue, a herm, or a building. Second, it could be a pestle for grinding ingredients. Third, it could be a dildo. Let’s look at some examples!"

The researchers reportedly hoped this phallus will prompt the search for similar objects in other collections. The new discovery has been put on display at the Vindolanda museum in the UK.

