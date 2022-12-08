Wordle is Google's No.1 Searched Term in 2022

Google’s annual search list is out now. It is a compilation of words that collectively grabbed people’s attention throughout the year. This year it was the word ‘Wordle’ that topped the list. For those who do not know, Wordle is a popular game that is taking the world by storm. Players are challenged to guess a word every day. The web-based word game was created and developed by Josh Wardle, a Welsh software engineer. It is owned and published by The New York Times. The Google Play Store, where this game is available for download, wrote in its description it is “a free word puzzle with a twist. Train your brain and test your vocabulary by finding as many words as possible within the given time. Simply swipe the letters to build a word, scoring points along the way. If you enjoy word games you’ll love Wordle!"

Everyone around social media was going crazy over it. So much so that it beat other popular terms that were entered into the search bar like, “Ukraine" or “Queen Elizabeth." According to Google Trends, the second most searched term of the year was “India vs England". This is due to the Cricket World Cup where India lost to England in the semi-finals. The term ranked four spots higher than the “World Cup" itself. This is a surprise because despite the fact that the year had not only seen a Cricket World Cup but also a FIFA World Cup within a week of each other. Third on the list was “Ukraine" as the country recently had to take up arms and continue to fight against Russian forces.

Advertisement

“Queen Elizabeth" came in fourth, which can be credited to her passing away on September 8. The late queen had been the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom. Taking the final spot on the Top 5 list is “Ind vs SA" in relation to the cricket matches between India and South Africa.

Making it to the top 10 list were the terms, “World Cup" at number 6, “India vs West Indies" following it, “iPhone 14", “Jeffrey Dahmer", and “Indian Premier League."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here