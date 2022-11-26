Home » BUZZ » 'Work While They Sleep': Desi YouTuber's Tweet on the 'Hustle' Gets Him Schooled

'Work While They Sleep': Desi YouTuber's Tweet on the 'Hustle' Gets Him Schooled

Desi YouTuber's tweet glorifying hustle culture gets the ratio on Twitter.

November 26, 2022

Twitter isn't happy with the YouTuber's tweet on hustle culture. (Photo: Twitter/@Ishansharma7390)
Twitter isn't happy with the YouTuber's tweet on hustle culture. (Photo: Twitter/@Ishansharma7390)

An Indian YouTuber is getting trolled after bringing the LinkedIn-brand ‘hustle culture’ sentiment onto Twitter. Hustle culture has taken a severe blow to its former glories as people have been waking up to the fact that working unfair hours for unfair payments is not the win it was once made to seem. The hustle’s cost on mental health and personal relationships, all to the detriment of a person, has become increasingly worrisome to people.

Under this circumstance, YouTube creator Ishan Sharma decided to tweet out his LinkedIn-style adage: “work while they sleep.

learn while they party.

save while they spend.

then live like they dream."

Twitter, of course, wasn’t going to take that lying down. From the comparison to a villainised group of “they" to the glorification of the “hustle", none of it was remiss on Twitter users and they minced no words.

Recently, a similar incident happened when global influencer and fashion entrepreneur Masoom Minawala took to her LinkedIn and shared tips on success and entrepreneurship. The influencer talked about her own journey and highlighted how she was was not academically inclined and dropped out of diploma. She further highlighted that it was the zeal and passion for work which kept her going and it is the reason as to why she has achieved so much. It brought on much criticism. “Yes, because your father, the millionaire jeweler and you not paying your interns couldn’t be the reason for your thriving business," wrote a Twitter user sarcastically.

November 26, 2022
last updated: November 26, 2022, 17:32 IST
