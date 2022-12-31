Working Out to Healthy Diet: Twitter's 'Doomed' New Year Resolutions Have Turned into Memes

Are you also planning to begin your workout on the first day of the New Year? Or are you looking for a healthy diet plan to get into shape for the upcoming year? No, you wish to save money by not spending much on food and clothes. Or is it that your New Year resolution isn’t so ‘new’? Every year, most of us make a promise to ourselves to get a positive transformation only to realise that it doesn’t last. Come January 1 we start pondering on what different should be done in order to make the year memorable and productive. Much to our disappointment (which often becomes synonymous with laziness), the promises remain on the paper itself which is a story of every other household now. Do not worry, because you are not alone! The larger part of the population keeps New Year resolution themes recurring every year to the extent that has now inspired memes on the internet.

We know, it’s a fresh start to the year which motivates us to do something out-of-the-box and make life worth living! But, it’s pretty more difficult to actualise what we’ve thought of instead of just riding the bicycle on a dreamy road. Fret not, almost everyone battles this which has made the New Year resolution ‘thing’ quite common. Just like everything relatable, how could people stop themselves from turning such a ‘repetitive’ concept into a meme? So as we gear up to change our calendars to 2023, take a look at these New Year resolution memes, ROFL jokes, and hilarious puns that are too relatable to be missed. Mind you, these can also inspire your inner self to challenge and wake up stronger in the coming year!

We can’t say if you can get motivated or not, but we’re sure that these New Year memes and hysterical jokes will tickle your funny bones and make you laugh out loud! Not to worry because these memes could hurt your ribs (from laughing) but not your commitments!

Some of us don’t even have a “pla…"

What is your New Year 2023 resolution?

