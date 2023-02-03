World's Costliest Coffee Extracted From Excreta of Kabar Bijju Spotted in Chhattisgarh

People in Sutarra village in Katghora area of Chhattisgarh’s Korba district sighted a peculiar animal. In a house in this village, a team reached to rescue the animal which people had reported to the forest department after its sighting. The team members were also surprised to see this animal. This was Kabar Bijju, as it is locally called and is rarely seen.

This is the same Kabar Bijju whose excreta is the source of one of the costliest coffees of the world. First the house owner informed his snake-catcher friend Jitendra Sarthi about this animal. He in turn, informed the forest department whose team rescued this animal and released it in the forest.

The rescued animal was an Asian Palm Civet, locally known as Kabar Bijju. The coffee beans eaten and digested and finally excreted by Kabar Bijju is the source of one of the costliest coffees of the world. A cup of this coffee costs nearly Rs 6000 in the US. Kabar Bijju looks like a cat. The coffee extracted from the excreta of Kabar Bijju is called Kopi Luwak which is very costly. That’s how it looks:

Asian Palm Civet has a long body, is muscular and its face is covered with dense long hairs. Its colour is mostly grey. Its head has a white mask over it and each of its eyes has a white patch under it. Between its eyes, runs a narrow black line. Its body has three black patch-lines and areas around its lips, ears and tail is half-black.

Kabar Bijju is around 53 centimetre (around 21 inch) long which has a 19 inch long tail. It weighs 2 to 5 kgs . The anal gland of Kabar Bijju emanates scents when the animal is traumatised or feels unease which is mostly. This secretion is part of its defence mechanism.

