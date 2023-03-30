We might have seen various instances from waste to wonder on social media. But there is another unbeatable thing which is a rideable bicycle. A German constructed the world’s heaviest rideable bicycle by using scrap metal. The 4,800-pound behemoth is called Kleine Johanna. The bicycle has made entry into the Record Institute for Germany, a national version of the Guinness Book of Records. Now let us tell you about Kleine Johanna.

The cycle is 5 meters long and 2 meters high. It weighs heavier than a common hatchback car. Are you wondering the same as we are? How can the rider pedal such a behemoth bicycle? Sebastian Beutler, who made this bicycle said he has fitted the gearbox of a truck to make the bicycle run. Kleine Johanna has 35 forward gears and 7 reverse gears. The special element is that only one person can run it via a pedal and almost 15 tonnes of weight can be towed simultaneously.

As reported by Oddity Central, Sebastian Beutler has been creating scrap metal vehicles for a long time. When he was young, he tried to construct a bicycle out of waste. This passion soon changed into a dream.

Kleine Johanna took three years and around 2,500 hours to get completed at Sebastian Beutler’s workshop. He said that his family did not support him in his dream project but today he is the proud owner of the heaviest bicycle in the world.

It’s interesting to note that Kleine Johanna has a built-in engine, but is used to drive the alternator that charges the user’s smartphone. The German resident added that he intends to ride Kleine Johanna to the Baltic Sea for a vacation in the summer, a 389-kilometre ride that he anticipates will take him about a month to complete, despite declining to disclose the bike’s maximum speed.

Kleine Johanna, which translates to “Little Joana" in German, was named the heaviest bicycle in the world by the Record Institute for Germany, and a Guinness World Records recognition is presumably not far behind.

