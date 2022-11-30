World’s Largest Volcano Erupts in Hawaii After Four Decades, Videos Surface Online

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, which happens to be the world’s largest active volcano, has now started to erupt for the first time in nearly four decades. This has prompted volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby. As per the US Geological Survey, the eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the volcano on the Big Island. While many are scared of the consequences, there are people who took to Twitter and shared images and videos of the same. The Internet is brimming with fascinating videos that capture some of nature’s most unusual occurrences and this is just another such instance. Have a look at what people have shared:

Earlier on Monday, the US Geological Survey said that the lava flows were contained within the summit area and weren’t threatening nearby communities. The agency warned residents at risk from Mauna Loa lava flows should review their eruption preparations. Scientists had been on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the summit of the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.

Meanwhile, earlier, a video of two volcanoes rumbling into action in Russia’s far east went on the Internet. The video is shared by a user named Sarwar via Twitter.

The video shows a huge amount of smoke being let out in the air as the volcanoes begin to erupt. The clip is shot from a distance and showcases snow-capped mountains, snow all over and much more. The caption also read, “Towering clouds of ash & glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, one of the world’s most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes". It also had the hashtag, “#Kamchatka #Volcano".

