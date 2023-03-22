Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 inaugurated the world’s longest railway platform at the Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi station in Karnataka. The platform spans 1,507 metres, built at a cost of approximately Rs 20 crore.

The Guinness Book of World Records confirmed the record, and a golden-coloured board with the words “you are at the world’s longest platform Hubballi 185m/1507m was put up at the station."

The Ministry of Railways expressed pride in the accomplishment and retweeted a photo of the board shared by a Twitter user. The construction of the extended platform is part of the doubling project that is currently underway between Hubballi and Bengaluru, which began in November 2019.

Hubballi Junction serves as a central transportation hub in the state of Karnataka, connecting various regions via rail. It is an important railway station, second only to Bengaluru City in terms of traffic, and facilitates the movement of both public and commercial goods.

The station is located in Hubballi city and provides connectivity to major cities such as Mumbai, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, and more. Additionally, the Hubballi division, which is located in the city, facilitates the movement of people and goods between various regions of the state and beyond.

The previous record for the longest platform was held by Gorakhpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh, which was 1,336 metres long, followed by Kollam Junction in Kerala, which was 1,180 metres long.

The tweet (that was retweeted by the official Ministry of Railways Twitter handle) about the world record for the longest railway platform has received more than 463 likes and 244 retweets so far. The railway ministry expressed its excitement about the accomplishment and described it as a new achievement for “New India."

