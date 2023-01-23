World’s Most Expensive Fruit: Japan’s Ruby Roman Grapes Cost Up To Rs 10 Lakh

Cribbing about inflation and increasing prices of daily goods and commodities is common in the country. From daily-use items to consumables, Indians love to bargain everywhere. However, there is a variety of grapes that, no matter the bargain, will always give you a shock when you come across their prices. The Ruby Roman grapes from Japan cost more than Rs 8 lakh. They are so expensive that they have made it to the book of world records as the “world’s most expensive grapes."

A Ruby Roman grape is about four times the size of an average grape. Moreover the taste and colour have to be perfect too. Harvesting starts in July and they go out into the market just in time for Ochugen, a Japanese holiday when giving gifts is a common practice. A bunch of Ruby Roman grapes sold at auction in 2020 for $12,000 (Rs 9.76 lakh).

The Financial Express revealed that each grape costs about Rs 30,000 and a batch of 30 grapes was picked up by a supermarket in Amagasaki in Hyogo Prefecture. The Japanese are particular about certain fruits like this grape. The Roman Grapes are grown in the Ishikawa prefecture and they hold high value in the market because fruits are often given as presents to loved ones as “a sign of appreciation and to build relationships." Japanese supermarkets often don’t sell fruits that have blemishes or aren’t of the right shape.

Fruits in Japan go through a process of strict inspection in order to meet quality standards. The grapes are properly grouped into three categories – Superior, Special Superior and Premium. To qualify as Premium, a grape has to be absolutely perfect. Reports suggest that only two batches of Roman Grapes were classified as Premium grade in 2021 and none qualified in 2019 and 2020.

