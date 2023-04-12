World’s Most Expensive Potato La Bonnette From France Costs Rs 50,000 Per Kg

Potatoes are known to be one of the important food items worldwide. It is also a household vegetable in India as it is used in almost every dish that is prepared across the states. Another reason for potatoes being widely accepted is the cheap rates at which it is sold. But there’s one variety of potatoes in the world that breaks this common notion about the king of vegetables. An incredibly rare potato is the Le Bonnotte, which is sold for Rs 40,000-50,000/kg and can only be found for 10 days a year.

This variant of potatoes is grown on an island named, Ile De Noirmoutier in France. This potato is so rare that it is cultivated only on 50 square metres of land. It is also said that these potatoes are considered special because they are only cultivated on sandy land, and seaweed and algae work as fertilisers, which makes them the most expensive potato in the world. The taste of the Le Bonnotte potatoes is different from other ones, it is slightly lemony, with a bit of salty aftertaste and with a hint of walnuts.

The potatoes are considered fragile and delicate and are picked exclusively by hand one by one, for only one week per year. These Bonnottes are advised not to be peeled, as the skin of these potatoes absorb all the aromas and flavours of the soil and the nearby seawater.

Among the 10,000 tonnes of potatoes that are harvested on the island, only 100 tonnes are La Bonnette, which has been a major contributing factor to its high prices. As they are picked by hand, during the potatoes’ seven-day harvest season, around 2,500 people are used to pick them.

These special potatoes are used for making salad puree, soup and cream. According to doctors, Bonnottes are used to protect people from severe diseases. Also, they are not available in supermarkets and people will have to approach e-commerce sites to purchase them.

