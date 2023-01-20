World's Most Expensive Sandwich Costs Rs 17,000 At This New York Restaurant

People of all ages love sandwiches, don’t they? It’s generally prepared by roasting or grilling the bread with vegetables, eggs and meat. Munching on a crispy sandwich is a fantastic experience. The price of a street-style sandwich is usually low, and people can easily afford it. The sandwiches available in fancy restaurants are a bit pricey. But do you know a sandwich, found in an American city, is so expensive that the average person cannot even consider buying it, let alone eating it? The world’s most expensive sandwich, according to the Audity Central news website, is found in New York’s Serendipity 3 restaurant. Guinness World Records awarded it with this title.

Surprisingly, Serendipity 3 holds the records for the most expensive dessert, the most expensive hamburger, the most costly hot dog, and the largest wedding cake.

The name of the sandwich we are talking about is Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich. It contains items that are both expensive and difficult to obtain. Let us tell you that this sandwich costs Rs 17,000! It calls for two slices of French Pullman Champagne Bread, made with Dom Perignon Champagne and edible gold flakes. It’s slathered in white truffle butter and stuffed with caciocavallo podolico cheese. It is served with South African Lobster Tomato Bisque Dipping Sauce on a Baccarat crystal plate.

You must have deduced from the names of these items how rare they are. If you want to have this sandwich, you must order it 48 hours or two days in advance. Only when someone orders this sandwich, its ingredients are brought to the restaurant from various locations. The cheese used in this is imported from Italy and is made from the milk of rare breeds of cows. This cow only gives milk for two months out of the year, and only 25 thousand cows are bred for milk.

