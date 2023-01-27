Anna and Lucy DeCinque, who are also the most identical twins in the world, are attempting to conceive at the same time with the same partner. Identical twins, Anna and Lucy are known to do everything together including dressing the same, going to the bathroom together, eating and taking showers together, as well as sleeping in the same bed with the same fiancé. The duo is trying to “live as one person." Now, they are hoping to take things to the next level by raising a family while staying in sync. Anna and Lucy have been in a polyamorous relationship with their fiancé Ben Byrne since 2012. As polyamory is not legal in Australia, they cannot officially tie the knot.

The DeCinque sisters are the stars of the TLC show Extreme Sisters. They have been documenting their attempts to get pregnant since last year. They have also started to take baby dolls with them while leaving the house.

Advertisement

On the show, the identical twins opened up about their struggles to conceive and the reason behind carrying baby dolls. They said, “We’ve had some trouble trying to get pregnant, so this is the next best thing. Our dream is to be pregnant together at the same time."

In 2021, the twins started exploring their journey to motherhood and were excited to learn that they were ovulating at the same time. “We learned from the internet that when your temperature goes up you’re ovulating," Lucy stated before the sisters recorded the same temperature of 36.8C. They exclaimed, “We’re three degrees up. We are ovulating, we are exactly the same."

It was no surprise to the sisters as they claimed to have always been “in sync" for everything.

Advertisement

When Ben was quizzed about the idea of getting both sisters pregnant at the same time, he called it a “challenge" and also a matter of “multitasking."

“It’s definitely going to be a challenge getting them both pregnant at the same time. It’s definitely a lot of pressure, you know, the one guy. It’s a matter of multitasking I guess," he said.

The episode also showed them positioning themselves with their legs up on the headboard in an effort to increase the chances of fertilization.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here