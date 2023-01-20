World's Oldest Woman is 115 Years Old, Here are Her Secrets to a Long Life

At 115, a Spanish woman has become the world’s oldest living person. According to Guinness World Records, the woman, Maria Branyas Morera has inherited the title after French nun Lucile Randon died on Tuesday at the age of 118. Maria was born in March 1907 in the United States and presently resides in Spain. The official handle of the Guinness World Records shared a post confirming the development. The announcement also features a note offering a glimpse into the life of the world’s oldest living person.

“Mrs Morera is 115 years 321 days old, as of 19 January 2023". The note further read, “María Branyas Morera (USA/Spain) is now confirmed as the world’s oldest woman living and oldest person living, following the death of 118-year-old Lucile Randon (France)," read the caption posed with the video.

The note further revealed that she was born on March 4, 1907, in San Francisco, California, one year after her parents immigrated to the country. Tha family moved back to Spain eight years later and settled in Catalonia. Mara has lived in the area ever since. She has spent the last 22 years at the same nursing home, Residència Santa Mara del Tura.

Social media users penned messages revealing that Maria doesn’t look her age. One of the users wrote, “She doesn’t look a day over 80". Another user added, “She looks very healthy, I think she can live for more than 20 years".

One more user wrote, “God bless her! I would love to talk to her. The wisdom she must have".

Guinness World Records also published a blog about the woman and her life journey. They also posted quotes from Morera in which she discussed what contributed to her longevity. “Order, tranquillity, good connection with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity, and staying away from toxic people. I think longevity is also about being lucky. Luck and good genetics," she revealed.

While Maria may be more than a century old now, she continues to keep pace with modern times. She is also on social media platforms and often uses Twitter with the help of her daughters.

According to the nursing home, where Maria lives, she is in good health and continues to be surprised and grateful for the attention that this anniversary has generated. The nursing home plans to hold a small celebration to commemorate the milestone.

