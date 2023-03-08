Worm Moon: People Share Images And Videos As Night Sky Lights Up

As ‘Worm Moon’ lit up the night sky, many took to Twitter and shared images and videos of the same. The Worm Moon is a term given to the full moon that appears in March. Worm Moon is one of a variety of etymologies that have been used to describe full moons for centuries. Native Americans frequently gave these names, which were based on the seasonal changes and other natural occurrences that took place throughout each lunar calendar.

This year, there will be 13 full moons instead of 12. There will be two super moons happening in August this year. Worm Moon also holds great spiritual importance and significance. It is considered to be a season of positive energy overflow, fertile soil, and the return of earthworms to the surface of the earth.

Advertisement

Many people shared images and videos from last night’s Worm Moon. Have a look:

Advertisement

The full moon in March is also known as the Sap Moon (since it coincides with the period when maple sap is collected), the Crow Moon (as it is connected to the crows’ cawing, which heralds the end of winter), and the Lenten Moon in Europe (due to its appearance during the observance of Lent, the fasting period before Easter, among the Christians). Across India, the festival of colours - Holi - will be celebrated during the Worm Moon on March 8 to commemorate the triumph of good over evil. The festival is being celebrated today in Maharashtra, as per the Marathi calendar.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here