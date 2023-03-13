Several bizarre videos from the Chinese province Liaoning showing “worms raining from the skies" are going viral. In the clips, multiple cars are seen parked on a road covered with what many believed are worms. The “worms" were spotted everywhere from the cars’ bonnets, roofs and even on the streets. Some people can also be seen walking while holding an umbrella.

Citizens were reportedly told to seek shelter after the city witnessed a bizarre phenomenon. The bizarre sight has left many puzzled on the Internet and kicked off a debate over whether those were actually worms or something else.

“In China, citizens of the Liaoning province were told to find shelter after it appeared to rain worms," a user wrote while sharing the viral clip. “This can happen when animals are swept up by heavy winds or caught in a whirlpool. Another theory suggested what’s being seen are poplar blossoms," she added.

Advertisement

Other users soon reacted to it.

“Where are the birds when you need them?" a person asked.

Another user said, “Next comes the frogs, then the locust…"

“Crazy! I blame climate change for raining of worms," a comment read.

Advertisement

This one suggested bringing “murder leeches" to get rid of the worms.

Advertisement

Some also claimed that the worms were some kind of flower.

“Poplar is the answer. My driveway looks like this every spring," a person said.

One user stated, “Another theory since it’s not on the sidewalk across the way, or the car across the way, and a big pile of whatever beside the one car is it’s completely staged!!"

The reason for the slimy creature’s rain is yet unknown.

Such videos have not surfaced online for the first time. Just last month, a town in Australia witnessed fish dropping from the sky. And, what is more surprising is that the people of Lajamanu town weren’t seeing this for the first time as it was the fourth rain of fish in the last 50 years. The phenomenon was observed some 560 miles from Darwin where locals claimed that they saw fish raining during a period of an intense downpour. Central Desert councillor Andrew Johnson Japanangka, who is also a resident of the town, said that the fish making their way onto the roads were alive and not dead. He added that children in the town ran to collect them in jars.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here