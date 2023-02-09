Mika Singh is a staple in Desi parties and if you’ve ever had the (possibly drunken) idea to belt out one of his songs but couldn’t risk it because you didn’t want to drive out the entire crowd, Yashraj Mukhate is here to help. Yashraj went viral with his ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ remix and since then, he has only gone from strength to strength. Now, the musical content creator has come up with a video explaining how you can sing like Mika Singh in just three steps.

According to Yashraj, the first step involves a tongue-rolling motion. The second is to make the same sound by rolling your tongue, but this time you’ve got to make it more nasal. Third and most important step: act like you are very drunk and you know a secret about somebody but you don’t want to tell them. What Yashraj ends up with is a sound that is pretty close to Mika Singh’s, but if you sound nothing like Yashraj, then we wish you all the luck with these steps. You’ll probably need it.

In a viral video from last year, a similar guide was made about Anuv Jain’s music. Anuv Jain’s songs, which began as indie Hindi music, swiftly became a staple for Instagram Reels. Be it Baarishein, Riha or Alag Aasmaan, turns out Jain’s music has a few components in common for all the songs- a bit of a template, if you will. Twitter user Anshuman Sharma, who is a musician/producer, showed everyone how to make an Anuv Jain song in two minutes, but with a “namkeen" twist.

The first step involves taking organic things like “gul", “mishri", “aasmaan" and well, “namkeen". The second involves words like “meherbaaniyan", “saazish", “uljhan" etc and an attempt to sound deep; the third step has everything to do with Ed Sheeran and worshipping him. Step 4 is playing some basic chords and the final step is putting it all together. And voila, you’ve got yourself an Anuv Jain song.

