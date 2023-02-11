Yashraj Mukhate Imagines Pathaan's Besharam Rang as a 60s Song, Video Goes Viral

The fever of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s Pathaan has taken over the world. Every now and then, we chance upon videos of social media influencers and fans recreating and dancing to the film’s songs. Now, musician Yashraj Mukhate has joined in on the fun too with his rendition of Besharam Rang. He is known for giving hilarious and quirky renditions of popular Bollywood tracks and dialogues. The musician imagined how it would sound if the song was made in the 60s. In the caption, he wrote, “sorry," and tagged Vishal and Shekhar.

The video begins with Yash trying to explain how a peppy number would sound if it was recorded in the 60s. Further, into the video, you can see scenes featuring Shammi Kapoor with a slow and sad version of the song playing in the background. Have a look for yourself:

Advertisement

The video, since uploaded, has gone viral. “Now take a 60s song and make full faadu like Besharam Rang song," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “This track has to be a rejected track from the 60s this is the proof."

Meanwhile, earlier, Yashraj took the Pathaan and Tiger crossover to another height and for that, even got an offer from Jhoome Jo Pathaan composer Vishal Dadlani for a collaboration. Sharing the video on Instagram, he captioned it, “Bohot zor se gaana aaya mujhe (I wanted to sing)." The post garnered much love from celebs and fans. Vishal Dadlani, who composed the trending song with Sheykhar Ravjiani, reacted to the clip with laughing icons. He added, “Haha, wah! Poora banaiye, collab release karte hain (compose the full song, then we will release a collab)!" An excited Yashraj Mukhate immediately replied, “OMG (Oh My God), on it!"

Advertisement

This is not the first time Yashraj Mukhate has grabbed the attention of Vishal Dadlani with his unique taste in music. Earlier, the social media influencer uploaded a melodious cover of Meherbaan song from Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s film Bang Bang!. It was originally composed by Vishal-Sheykhar. “Got some really beautiful reactions for this on the story isiliye socha post kar hi dete hai. Vishal, Sheykhar, my all-time favourites," Yashraj captioned the video. Within a few hours, Vishal Dadlani dropped a comment that read, “Nice one! Kitne alag-alag tarah se brilliant ho, man (how brilliant are you)! But honestly… I was waiting for some comic genius to erupt! Humko bhi kabhi viral kar do (please also make us viral sometimes)!"

Read all the Latest Buzz News here