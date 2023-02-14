Home » BUZZ » ‘Ye Sab Bata Nakko’: Hyderabad Shop’s ‘No Credit Only Cash’ Notice Has Desis Celebrating the Lingo

‘Ye Sab Bata Nakko’: Hyderabad Shop’s ‘No Credit Only Cash’ Notice Has Desis Celebrating the Lingo

Words such as hallu, nakko, hau, etc., are part of popular phrases used in Hyderabad. And this is what inspired a local shop to give out a 'No Credit Only Cash' notice in the funniest way possible!

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 13:35 IST

Hyderabad, India

‘Ye Sab Bata Nakko’: Hyderabad Shop’s ‘No Credit Only Cash’ Notice Has Desis Celebrating the Lingo (Photo Credits: Twitter/@tamarindric3)
‘Ye Sab Bata Nakko’: Hyderabad Shop’s ‘No Credit Only Cash’ Notice Has Desis Celebrating the Lingo (Photo Credits: Twitter/@tamarindric3)

Mumbaikars’ ‘tereko, mereko’ dialect is no longer a novelty! With ample movies showing Bombay’s culture, their not-so-Marathi accent and lingo are very much known to the Indian audience. But have you heard a Hyderabadi speaking his/her local dialect? If anything defines Hyderabad other than biryani, it’s the quirky language that the locals speak! Words such as hallu (slow), nakko (no), hau (yes), etc., are part of popular phrases used in the South Indian state. And this is what inspired a local shop to give out a ‘No Credit Only Cash’ notice in the funniest yet the most relatable way possible!

Twitter user, @tamarindric3, shared a picture of a ‘No Credit’ postcard displayed in a Hyderabad shop. It featured the common excuses made by people to procure credit facilities from shopkeepers. To list a few, the bulletin read, “Aake Detu, Laake Detu, Shaam Me Detu, Kal Detu, Daily Atou Bhai, Nai Pehchante Kya, Server Slow Ara" as some of the most-used justifications that are used by Hyderabadis in their everyday lives. To avoid such actions, the notice mentioned, “Yeh Sab Bata Nakko (No such excused)" to warn people and prevent them from making such requests to the shop owners.

Advertisement

The slang used in the bulletin gave a good laugh to Indian Twitter as they celebrated the Hyderabadi accent by taking to the comment section. “Dude I’m crying at this," wrote a user while another one quipped, “Owner be like “baigan ke baata nakko karo, merko abhich paise hona"." For the unversed, Baigan in Hyderabad denotes not just the vegetable but every emotion ranging from awe to aversion.

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the third user mentioned, “Once a Hyderabadi, always a Hyderabadi!". “Yeaa love their accent!" replied the other.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: February 14, 2023, 13:33 IST
last updated: February 14, 2023, 13:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Valentine's Day 2023: Get Ready For Romantic Date With These Sexy Celebrity-approved Outfits

+10PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar Takes Internet By Storm In Golden Shimmery Saree And Revealing Blouse, See The Diva's Sexy Ethnic Wear Looks