Yo Yo Honey Singh made us fall in love with rap songs that ruled our teenage hearts. Be it ‘Blue Eyes’ or ‘Love Dose‘, his songs always stood out from the rest. And remember the rap of his ‘Desi Kalakaar’? How it had everything that would help a person pack for travel? Well, a man shared how playing the track while packing ensured that he didn’t forget anything which made Indians relate hard!

Taking to the micro-blogging site, a user named Abhishek tweeted, “I used to play desi kalaakar while packing my bags for a trip just to make sure that I didn’t forget anything." This made Desis walk down memory lane and recall the times when they thought of doing this and some even jokingly did it while arranging their bags before school. “Hun ek bag taiyar kar" moment, for real!

“I shouldn’t be laughing at this," quipped a user while another one commented, “This is a good idea, I’m going on a trip tomorrow. Thanks man." Some even pointed out the ‘items’ mentioned in the lyrics as one of them wrote, “phone rakhlaya but bhooli na udha charger". “I hope you also packed fridge pe laga sticker," replied the other.

Yo Yo took a break from music around 2016 when he was struggling with depression and mental health problems. He openly talked about his bipolar disorder during the interview with Siddharth Kannan and said, “When I collapsed, when I (was diagnosed with) bipolar disorder and started to have psychotic symptoms on the sets of Raw Star, I realised something was wrong with my brain, something had happened to it. I wanted to rectify it. My family said, ‘You are bound by contract, you will get sued. There will be a huge loss.’ I said, ‘I don’t care. I have to fix this.’ It took me five years." Meanwhile, Honey Singh announced his comeback with ‘Honey 3.0’ in 2022.

