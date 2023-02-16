Home » BUZZ » 'You are in Wrong Room': Professor's Hilarious Blunder Will Give You Second-hand Embarrassment

'You are in Wrong Room': Professor's Hilarious Blunder Will Give You Second-hand Embarrassment

Further, in another tweet, he said that his wife wants him to mention that he was sleep deprived because he got up at 4am to play Dungeons and Dragons with my friends in Australia.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 14:14 IST

International

Professor's Hilarious Blunder Will Give You Second-hand Embarrassment. (Image: Canva)
Professor's Hilarious Blunder Will Give You Second-hand Embarrassment. (Image: Canva)

Professor named Joseph Mullins took to Twitter and shared a hilarious incident which has left netizens in splits. Posting on the micro blogging site, he shared how none of his students showed up for his class. “Today, nobody showed up to my 8.15am class. 0 students of about 40," he wrote. The professor further explained how he decided to write an email and tell them that his feelings are hurt only to realise that he is sitting in the wrong room. Yes, you got that right! “Today, nobody showed up to my 8.15am class. 0 students of about 40. Sitting in the empty room, I email them, trying to disguise my hurt feelings. 2 mins later, I get a reply: “Professor, we think you might be in the wrong room." So anyway off I go to live in a hole forever," read the tweet.

Further, in another tweet, he said that his wife wants him to mention that he was sleep deprived because he got up at 4am to play Dungeons and Dragons with my friends in Australia. “And yes she is also absolutely roasting me in every group chat about my decidedly not chill reaction to this blowing up," wrote a further. Here is the tweet:

Advertisement

The tweet, since being uploaded, has garnered over 14.5 million views. “If it makes you feel better one day my PI came in ranting about how none of her undergrad students showed up for their final exam, turns out she showed up to give the exam on the wrong day," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “It must have been my first or second AEA meetings. I was walking through the lobby and met Oliver Williamson, who was chairing my session the following day. I said: “Hello Prof Williamson." He answered: “Where were you? We just had our session and waited for you for 15 minutes".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: February 16, 2023, 14:14 IST
last updated: February 16, 2023, 14:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Makes Jaws Drop In Sequin Lilac Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Sanya Malhotra Soars Mercury Levels In Bright Yellow Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Swimwear Looks