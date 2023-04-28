You Have The Sharpest Pair Of Eyes If You Can Spot Difference

The Internet’s insatiable hunger for optical illusions seems to be taking the route of a favourite pastime. And why not? They are much more than simply being great entertainment. In addition, optical illusions can prove to be an amazing exercise for the human brain. While much optical illusion revolves around hidden elements or riddles, a new puzzle is going crazy viral on the internet, asking the user to spot the differences. And to be honest, you really need to have the sharpest pair of eyes to be able to spot the difference from the picture that we have got for you this time.

The picture was shared by an Instagram page called Optical Illusions, with the caption, “Where is it?" It ended with the hashtag “spot the difference". The photograph is a still from Cartoon Network’s Regular Show. The photograph includes the cartoon show’s characters Mordecai, Rigby, Pops Maellard and Benson. The still shows two almost similar pictures of cartoon characters. And the text above it read, “Can you spot the difference?"

Now all you have to do is to point out the differences in both the pictures. Before you begin observing the pictures, we must tell you that there are two very minute differences in both pictures. In a bid to spot it, you need to look at every element in the images very keenly. Make sure that you do not forget to compare them well. This is to ensure that you don’t miss out on any of the differences.

Were you able to spot both the differences? No, take a nice look at the picture again. Need some hints? Well, one difference is about colour, the other one is about the accessory on a character’s cloth. Now, dive deep into the picture again and take a closer look properly. Did you spot both the differences? Still no? Let’s give you answers. The very first and the most major difference is in the hue of the lawn mower. In the first picture, the lawn mower is red in colour, while in the second picture, the lawn mower has a little orangish tone to its colour. The next and an extremely minute difference, spotting which many failed, is in the number of buttons.

While each of the characters can be seen decked in a formal suit, Mordecai is sitting on a box. If you notice the sleeves of the left hand there are a few buttons on it. The first picture exhibits about three buttons, while the second one only has two. Expectedly, in no time the internet users flooded the comments section with their answers. Most of them were quick in spotting the difference in the colours of the lawnmowers, many took some time to witness the differences in the buttons. A user commented, “The lawn mower is a different shade of red." Another wrote, “Sleeve in the left picture has 3 green buttons, the right one shows 2 buttons on the sleeve."

