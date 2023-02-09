‘You’ season 4 starring Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg just dropped on Netflix and Twitter is prepared to lose it once more. The first five seasons have just become available to watch, while the next five will stream a month later on March 9.

“There were aspects to the new season that did actually feel new. I wasn’t ever pulling my hair out, feeling like I’m in the fourth season of the same thing, which can happen when you’re on a show a lot of times," Penn recently told People, so if you haven’t started streaming already, you can expect to watch something fresh.

There is, however, one thing that hasn’t changed. Even though the actor has repeatedly spoken out against people ‘thirsting’ over Joe, the phenomenon has not really let up. Now, with the new season, the Joe Goldberg hype is back in full force on Twitter.

Recently, there was a lot of backlash against people hyping up Jeffrey Dahmer (a real-life serial killer, unlike Joe). Netflix’s Dahmer series ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ is not only disturbing due to its serial killer protagonist, but also due to its depiction of the systemic failures that allowed him to get away with such crimes against people of colour for a prolonged period of time. Starring Evan Peters, the series triggered a debate on Twitter on whether this might lead for people to “romanticize" Dahmer.

