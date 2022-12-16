Young Girl Taking Visually-impaired Parents Out to Eat Will Fill Your Heart With Joy

The bond between parents and their children is so touching. Witnessing children offer their parents’ love back in the form of modest acts of kindness and goodness fills one with an even deeper sense of delight. Parents tend to their children’s needs during adolescence, and as the kids get older, they tend to their parents’ needs. Children start taking care of their parents because of physical difficulties and health issues. In one such video shared by a user named Mith Indulkar via Instagram, a little girl is seen guiding her parents who are visually impaired and it is going viral on the internet.

In the video, the young girl, who is wearing her school uniform, is seen handing her parents fritters as they sit down to eat at the restaurant. She makes sure that they are comfortable. Towards the end of the video, the daughter is seen guiding her parents out of the restaurant. The user also penned a caption that read, “I got so emotional when I saw them for the first time. Every day I was seeing them coming to this shop (Mauli Vade – Jhangid, Mira Road) Parents are blind but they are watching the world through their daughter’s eyes". He added, “This small girl taught us so many things. ‘No one cares for you more than your parents, So care for them before they leave you’".

Social media users were left speechless on watching this video. One of the users wrote, “She’s a warrior". Another user added, “She’s doing what the majority of teenagers and grownups fail to realise they should be doing, Taking Care of her parents at such a tender age, she dropped this". A third user added, “Feels grateful to know them. So a beautiful family bond. God bless!!"

Watch the video below:

Several users also expressed their wish to help the family. The video has amassed over 5 million views as of now.

