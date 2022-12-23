Young Satya Nadella Giving Microsoft Excel Demo Shows How Far He Has Come

Twitter user Brandon Arvanaghi took to his social media handle and shared a video of current Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella from his old days when he worked as a middle manager. Brandon is a CEO at Join Meow. He took to Twitter and shared a video of Satya giving an Excel demo. “Today, he’s the CEO of a $1.8 trillion company. In 1993, he was just another middle manager doing Excel demos. Satya Nadella worked at Microsoft for 22 years. He climbed the ladder. And is worth ~$700 million today. There are many ways to win," he wrote in the caption. The video has managed to gather thousands of views now.

“I must admit, I did no research on Microsoft when Satya took over. I simply closed my eyes and bought shares based on him and him alone. So glad I did," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I want you to know success doesn’t come as easy as you all think. It takes time It requires you to be Consistent. In summary, don’t sit around waiting for a FLASH FROM HEAVEN. Start setting your goal for 2023 NOW."

Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, earlier, Nadella said that there is a real disconnect between the management and the employees over productivity, terming the phenomenon as ‘productivity paranoia’.

It has been two years since remote work became a part of our life following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now a new survey by Microsoft has revealed a stark divide between bosses and workers over productivity when it comes to working from home. According to a survey on corporate attitudes conducted by Microsoft, about 80 per cent of managers worry if the employees are productive enough when working from home. At the same time 87 per cent of workers responded they worked equally or more efficiently from home in terms of productivity. Nadella termed this feeling of both the sides as ‘productivity paranoia’.

