Youngsters in Maharashtra’s Nagpur have started to decorate the street walls with murals and paintings with the help of district administration in the city. District Collector Piyush Samariya and Additional District Collector Mohanlala Khatnawalia, along with the district administration, are providing youngsters with painting material. They are also getting cement plastering work done on the walls from the Municipal Council’s budget before painting.

The initiative has been taken after the encouragement of the District Administration and Municipal Council. They have also beautified the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission premises. Member of the Consumer Commission, Balveer Khudkhudiya said in a statement to News18 Hindi that with the inspiration of Commission Chairman Dr Shyam Sundar Lata and the special support from the Additional District Collector, the commission is fully equipped with materials for paintings and slogans related to awareness. This renovation has led to the Commission attracting a lot of audiences.

These activities have been encouraged by various organisations in efforts to ensure that children’s screen time is reduced and they step out of the house for recreational activities.

College students, under the leadership of NSS volunteer Gajraj Kanwar, are engaged in beautifying the walls with paintings. Gajraj says that they are getting everyone’s cooperation including district administration, college and scouts for this initiative in Nagpur.

The group of people painting these walls come from different places. While some are college students, others are scouts and school kids. Some have even received encouragement from Dharampal Dgiwal, the headmaster of Sant Balramdas School. Bhumika Sikhwal and Saanvi Sikhwal revealed that two years ago they got the opportunity to do painting work at this school. A small girl named Lavishka Sikhwal was also seen painting enthusiastically. She spends the whole day carrying brushes for painting with older college students after her school ends. The girl brings her father along and says that she is very fond of painting.

