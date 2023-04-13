'You're Welcome": Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes Matters into His Own Hands, Fixes LA Pothole

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Hollywood icon and former governor of California, has once again shown that he is not only a hero on the silver screen but also in real life.

Schwarzenegger decided to take matters into his own hands and fix a large pothole in his Los Angeles neighbourhood himself after waiting for more than three weeks for authorities to repair it.

“Let’s not complain; let’s do something about it. Here you go," Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter while sharing a video of his pothole repair. In the video, he and his team can be seen filling the pothole with blacktop repair material, smoothing it out, and adding sand to seal it.

As they worked, a grateful neighbour stopped by to express her thanks, to which Schwarzenegger replied, “You’re welcome. You must complete it on your own. This is absurd. I’ve been anticipating the closure of this hole for three weeks."

Interestingly, ABC News quoted a Los Angeles Department of Public Works official saying that the pothole was not actually a pothole but a service trench that needed to be repaired by the Southern California Gas Company.

Regardless, Schwarzenegger’s DIY (Do It Yourself) approach to fixing the problem has earned him praise from the community, who appreciate his willingness to take action instead of waiting for someone else to do it.

