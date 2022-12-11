YouTuber Armaan Malik Shares Picture With Two Pregnant Wives, Gets Trolled on Social Media

Famous personalities often face criticism for actions that aren’t accepted well by the audience. Such is the case of a YouTuber who was trolled brutally after he shared pics with his two pregnant wives. Well-known content creator, Armaan Malik, took to Instagram to share the news of his two wives being pregnant at the same time. Payal Malik and Kritika Malik are expecting their babies with the Hyderabad-based YouTuber.

Malik, who has a massive following of 2 million subscribers on YouTube, shares the news on Instagram as he posted a picture with his two wives flaunting their baby bumps while wearing identical dresses. He captioned the image, “My family" followed by a red heart emoji. However, the creator’s post about embracing parenthood didn’t go well with the followers who trolled him and his family.

“Only this person has this talent. He also cares about timing," commented a user. Another user asked “How did both become pregnant at the same time?" while the third one wrote, “Both of them together".

Meanwhile, the other chunk of social media users poured in love and blessings for the family as one of them wrote, “Congrats both of u" while another one said, “Very nice family". “God bless you all," replied the third user.

Armaan Malik is a popular YouTuber who enjoys a following of 1.5 million on social media. He is also a vlogger and keeps posting engaging videos and photos online. Reportedly, he got married to Payal in 2011 and the couple has a son named Chirayu Malik. Later in 2018, Malik got married to Kritika, who was supposedly the best friend of his first wife. Payal and Kritika are frequently seen posting pictures together on the internet.

