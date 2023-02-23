If you ever used Nokia 3310, you know that it was one of the most durable mobile phones. A new video is lighting up the internet and it is all about the legendary Nokia portable phone. YouTuber Kreosan decided to put it to the ultimate test and it is nothing ever seen before. The YouTuber charged it with one million volts. Needless to say, it looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie. The video captures the intense moment as the electric charge surges through the phone. Something does come on its display. Will the Nokia 3310 withstand the power of one million volts? The phone has always been known for its durability and it was also able to stand up to the ultimate test of high-voltage electricity. YouTuber Kreosan is no stranger to experimenting with high voltage and a tiny clip of this electrifying experiment was shared on Twitter.

It seems like the Nokia 3310 still reigns supreme when it comes to durability leaving many users nostalgic for the days of indestructible phones. This legendary phone has also been known for its durability and it seems like for many nothing can beat its renowned toughness. A Twitter user wrote, “I had a Nokia, not the 3310 but a Nokia. Thought I lost it during the winter. Ten days later I heard a beep-beep-beep and it was the phone, submerged in the snow (running out of battery). It was 100% fine."

Another tweet read, “My Nokia phone was drowned in the Colorado river and I ran over it with my car after it fell out of my pocket. It survived. But I could never go back to T-9 to text."

“They built the first generations of cell phones to last 20-30 years. They built the latest generation of phones to last 2-3 years," read a tweet.

For those wondering what happened to the phone after the experiment, in the full video shared by YouTuber Kreosan from 2018, he had put the phone to the test against a smartphone worth Rs 10 crore. While the smartphone’s sensors burnt out, leaving it pretty much useless, the Nokia phone was fine. It did not work for a while when the voltage was still passing through. As soon as it got stopped, the phone began working as usual.

Needless to say, people on the internet were amazed to see the ultimate winner of the voltage test. Although it was not much of a surprise that the Nokia 3310 can survive just about anything.

