YouTuber Composes Tony Kakkar Song in 2 Minutes, Bollywood Singer’s Response Wins Internet

Time and again Tony Kakkar has opened up about the struggles and the criticism that he receives, especially on social media.

Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 17:09 IST

New Delhi, India

YouTuber Composes Tony Kakkar in 2 Minutes. (Image: Instagram/@sanatanroyy)
YouTuber Composes Tony Kakkar in 2 Minutes. (Image: Instagram/@sanatanroyy)

Tony Kakkar is one of the most noted singers in Hindi and Punjabi pop music. However, it has not been an easy ride for him. Time and again he has opened up about the struggles and the criticism that he receives, especially on social media. Recently, an Instagram user took a jibe at the singer. Taking to the social media platform, he mentioned how one can make a Tony Kakkar song in just two minutes. In the video, the person can be seen giving a step-wise guide to creating a Tony Kakkar song.

And now, the singer has responded to the same. “Zor zor se bolke sabko schemein bata rahe ho btw loved it," commented Tony on the video.

In the video, the Instagrammer narrates how step 1 is to add a random guitar tune. Further, he goes on to say, step 2 is to add lead on the same pattern. Have a look:

RELATED NEWS

Since uploaded, the video has gathered over 900K likes.

Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter user cracked singer Ritviz song-making, all within two minutes and eight steps. The Twitter user with the name Anshumon Sharma shared a video with caption ‘How to Make Ritviz songs in two minutes.’

Lyrics from a random word like aasman (sky) followed by few random sentences put in sync with the sound of classical instruments like tabla, south Indian wedding music and singing as if high with few other steps and the vlogger makes something like a Rivitz song.

Ritviz is a young singer-songwriter, electronic musician and producer hailing from Maharashtra’s Pune. His song “Udd Gaye" featured on AIB. official Youtube Channel after he won the Bacardi House Party Sessions Competition.

first published: November 27, 2022, 17:06 IST
last updated: November 27, 2022, 17:09 IST
