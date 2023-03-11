Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast has time and again created controversies with his videos. The YouTuber, with over 130 million subscribers, has carried out some outrageous stunts in his video-making career. Apart from spending money on his weird content, the YouTuber has also invested in some charitable ventures. He donated $100,000 to a homeless shelter and also established Beast Philanthropy, a channel that donates 100% of its revenue to different causes. Recently, MrBeast donated around 20,000 pairs of shoes to African kids. In the video shared on his channel, MrBeast first talked about South African kids walking barefoot to school.

He said, “Because of the extreme poverty in rural towns, walking to school barefoot is the only option, which means they have to walk through miles over harsh terrain, broken glass and contaminated water."

According to the video, Mr Beast sent his team to South Africa and sought out a charity called Barefoot No More, an organisation which creates footwear with innovative materials, making them durable and comfortable. The next stop was Cape Town, where Mr Beast interacted with teachers and learned how difficult it is for students to travel to their schools.

In the clip, one of the teachers is heard saying, “It can be a struggle with all the thorns and needles [on the ground]; I wouldn’t go to school. I can be a great teacher, but I can’t be a teacher to nobody."

When the consignment of shoes arrived in South Africa, they were sent to different schools across the region. MrBeast’s YouTube video shows young students lining up to get their new pair of shoes.

“To witness these kids wearing their first-ever pairs of shoes was really emotional and again, a realisation of the basic needs that most of us take for granted," the YouTuber added.

Watch the video here:

Jimmy’s followers are in awe of his heart-warming gesture. “Honestly mate you’re a godsend… I cannot wait to be able to help others as much as you mate," a user commented.

Another said, “I’m gonna cry, seeing these little angels get a basic need met is a blessing. May God continue to guide you Jimmy and your Team."

“Jimmy is honestly one of the most kindhearted people ever," a comment read.

One of the users stated: “I’m from South Africa and I’m truly grateful to Jimmy for all the wonderful things he’s doing he truly deserves the world."

Shared two days ago, the video has clocked over 3.3 million views on YouTube

