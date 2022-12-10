YouTuber Markiplier's Nudes Went Live on OnlyFans and 'Thirsty' Fans Crashed the Site

YouTuber Markiplier (Mark Edward Fischbach) is now active on OnlyFans and the “thirst" is real. Amid a frantic search for Markiplier’s “tasteful nudes", the OnlyFans website even ended up crashing. “Today is the day. My OnlyFans is finally available… As promised, the deal is now complete. And the first of three drops of tasteful nudes is now available for purchase, the proceeds of which will all be going to charity," Markiplier announced in a video. The proceeds of the charity will be evenly distributed between the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and the World Food Program.

“…If you’re going to quench your thirst, we might as well try to feed some people," Markiplier said in his video. Soon after the crash, the website was revived and fans were smoothly able to access and buy Markiplier’s nudes, reported Dexerto.

After the crash, Markiplier tweeted, “…really guys?" with a screengrab showing the page for his nudes was not accessible.

There are rumours of the YouTuber’s nudes having been leaked onto Twitter. Many people have admonished those who leaked the photos, accusing them of “stealing from charity".

Markiplier had said he would start an OnlyFans account if his fans met certain conditions set by him. The YouTuber, who has 33.8 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform, said he would start his account on the adult website for charity purposes. The initiative followed his success with the calendar project in 2018, all proceeds of which he reportedly donated to Cancer Research Institute.

Markiplier’s conditions were that his podcast Distractible make it to number 1 spot on both Apple and Spotify charts, and that his other podcast Go! My Favorite Sports Team should become the number one sports podcast. Fans made it happen within days.

