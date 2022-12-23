Home » BUZZ » YouTuber MrBeast Asked if He Can Be Twitter CEO, This is How Elon Musk Responded

YouTuber MrBeast asked if he could be the next Twitter chief and here is how Elon Musk responded.

News18.com

December 23, 2022, 12:35 IST

YouTuber MrBeast Asked if He Can Be Twitter CEO. (Image: News18)
The fate of micro blogging site Twitter remains uncertain after Twit Chief Elon Musk lost the poll and claimed that he will step down. In the poll results, 57 percent of voters, or 10 million votes, favoured Musk stepping down. Amid all the chaos, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, the most subscribed YouTuber in the world, asked if he could be the CEO of Twitter. “Can I be the new Twitter CEO?" he tweeted. Responding to his tweet, Musk said, “It’s not out of the question."

The interaction between the two caught eyeballs immediately and went viral all across social media.

Meanwhile in May, Musk promised Twitter to YouTuber MrBeast if he “dies under mysterious circumstances". Musk shared a picture which he claimed was sent to him by former Russian prime minister Dmitry Rogozin where he accused Musk of colluding with Nazis. The head of the Kremlin space agency, according to Elon Musk, sent a note to Russian media where he said that Elon Musk is accountable since he has decided to arm fascists. Shortly after, Musk tweeted, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya." MrBeast asked, “If that happens can I have Twitter"; Musk replied “Ok" and that was that. MrBeast followed up with a “No takesies backsies".

Also, a Twitter user is currently going viral for her satirical thread on becoming the company’s next CEO. This comes in as Elon Musk lost a recent poll where he asked people if he should step down as the Chief of Twitter. Emmy-nominated comedy writer, Bess Kalb, took to her social media handle and shared a five-post thread thanking Elon Musk. “He is so much more than the apartheid profiteer heir of an emerald mine owner who openly hates him, he is a man whose current only friend is Jared Kushner. I know that with his level of know-how and unimpeachable foresight, @elonmusk will definitely go to Mars," she wrote.

