YouTuber MrBeast AKA Jimmy Donaldson has made the world brighter for 1,000 visually-impaired people. He paid for cataract surgeries of these people who were blind or near-blind and could not afford the procedure themselves, as per CNN. Some of the participants were also given cash and other donations. Ophthalmologist and surgeon Jeff Levenson performed the first round of surgeries.

Levenson’s ‘The Gift of Sight’ program provides free cataract surgeries for people who are legally blind due to the impairment. At first, the surgeries were performed on 40 people. Thereafter, Levenson connected MrBeast to SEE International, a nonprofit which helped him reach even more people, till 1000 surgeries were performed for people across Jamaica, Honduras, Namibia, Mexico, Indonesia, Brazil, Vietnam and Kenya.

“Half of all blindness in the world is people who need a 10-minute surgery," Levenson said. The video also featured before-after footages of the patients finally getting to see the world clearly.

“This one was actually emotional. What a great deed. I love this man," a YouTube commenter wrote. “Using his money to actually help people which in return allows him to make more money to help more people.. This man is amazing!" another said.

“This is the most generous and wonderful thing I’ve ever watched. Literally brought tears to my eyes. Now all of these people can finally watch your videos. Amazing," read one comment. “This is just one of the most beautiful and historical videos that will stay with millions of people’s lives forever. Jimmy you are gonna be remembered forever," another commenter wrote.

MrBeast is known for such elaborate projects that range from philanthropic to a little more frivolous in nature. For instance, in 2021, he created a version of ‘Squid Game’ IRL with 456 participants playing all of the games from the show, with the person who survived the longest to win $456,000. MrBeast’s set included replications of all of the games from the show like Red Light Green Light, the honeycomb challenge, the marbles game, the tug of war, the glass hopping challenge and the final Squid Game.

For the final challenge, however, he replaced South Korea’s popular Squid Game with musical chairs so that the Western participants would know the rules. Other than that, the only departure from the show was obviously in the fact that nobody ended up being murdered for losing any of the games.

