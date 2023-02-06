Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie is all excited to embrace fatherhood. PewDiePie - real name Felix Kjellberg – announced on Sunday that he and his wife, Marzia Kjellberg, are expecting their first child. The couple revealed the news by sharing a heartwarming video on their Instagram handles. The highlights of the video collage are glimpses of Marzia’s baby bump, the couple spending time together and positive pregnancy tests. “We are having a baby!" the couple wrote in the caption along with red heart and smiling face emojis. Their post has taken the internet by storm with 14 million views and over 1.8 million likes. Moreover, PewDiePie fans are delighted to see the couple enjoy each other’s company. Fans have flooded the Instagram post with congratulatory comments.

One fan wrote, “Yay! That is amazing, I am so happy for you both." Another fan commented, “There is not a single real person who didn’t smile when they saw this for the first time." Some fans just dropped heart emojis in the comments section and professed their love for the adorable couple.

Advertisement

PewDiePie tied the knot with Marzia in 2019. The couple started a new chapter of their lives after dating for many years. Marzia is also an internet personality and regularly posts about fashion and design.

PewDiePie and Marzia often give major couple goals to their fans by sharing loved-up pictures on their Instagram handles. He posted lovely selfies with his wife on their third marriage anniversary last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His post on Halloween last year also trended big time on social media.

On PewDiePie’s birthday last year, Marzia posted a bunch of photos of him enjoying candid moments with his loved ones. The album also shares glimpses of his birthday celebrations. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my surfer boi." See her post here:

PewDiePie is one of the most influential YouTubers in the world. He made his name with video game commentaries and was, at one point, the world’s highest-earning YouTuber. The 33-year-old internet sensation boasts of having over 111 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Although PewDiePie’s channel mostly contains vlogs about video games and memes, he has landed in controversies quite a few times, where he has been accused of racism and anti-Semitism.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here