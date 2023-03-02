YouTuber's Clip on 'Men Not Wanting to Be Friends With Women' is Why Twitter Wants to 'Ban' Podcasts

With the advent of social media, people are becoming more and more aware. With that, podcasts have also come into being. Just like YouTube videos and vlogs, people now listen to podcasts. However, this one Twitter user thinks that podcasts need to be banned. But here is why? Taking to Twitter, a user who goes by the name ‘Hurt CoPain’ posted a video of Sebastian Ghiorghiu. For those who don’t know, Sebastian is a YouTuber who posts informative content on his YouTube channel about businesses and how he runs them. One of his videos titled, “How I’m going to make $3.6 million in 2022" went viral and caught everyone’s attention.

In this video, which has been posted on Twitter, Sebastian can be heard saying, “Guys don’t like hanging out with girls. We don’t like to have fun and hang out with girls. We like to sleep with girls. We like to attract girls but if we wanna just have fun and we don’t wanna have like that tension, that flirtatious tension, or end up sleeping with the girl, we would prefer to hang out with just guys."

“Yes this is the “if you don’t have a Lambo in your 20s you are a failure" guy," wrote the uploader in another tweet. Have a look at the video:

“It’s so fun as a girl to be constantly subjected to dehumanization and knowing young men in droves are watching this and being influenced," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “we don’t need to ban podcasts. we need to ban men from podcasts. Infact, we need to come up with some genetic mutation that will cause men to not even have mouths so they can’t even speak in the first place."

One person wrote, “I hope all men who behave like this are miserable for the rest of their lives. and they wonder why women hate them. they view us as literal sex toys. they don’t care about anything but getting their dick wet and honestly, it’s pretty fucking embarrassing to witness."

What do you think?

