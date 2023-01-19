'Zero Covid-19 Cases': How PM Jacinda Ardern Changed New Zealand in Seven Ways

Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, announced that she would be resigning from the post in February. Speaking at a press conference, the young leader made the surprise announcement after confirming that there will be a national election in October. She said that she is leaving “because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not. I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple." Ardern will serve as the country’s PM no longer than February 7. However, she will continue being a Member of the Parliament till the elections in October. The Labour Party is yet to pick Ardern’s successor. Here is a look at some facts about a leader who steered New Zealand through the pandemic, the Christchurch Mosque attacks, and a cost-of-living crisis.

-In 2017, upon her election as the PM of New Zealand, Ardern became the youngest female head of government in the world at 37. One year later, she became only the second elected world leader to give birth in office. The first was Pakistan’s, Benazir Bhutto.

-She was born in 1980 to a policeman father and a mother who worked as a school cook. Ardern spent her childhood living in small, rural towns in New Zealand with her Mormon family. The picture of poverty and suffering here shaped her motivation and beliefs.

-Ardern has been a vocal supporter of equality for all and gay rights. It was this belief in the idea that led to her leaving the Mormon church over its stance on gay rights back in 2005.

-She earned a degree in communication studies in politics and public relations from the University of Waikato. She has extensive experience in politics, having worked for former PM of New Zealand, Helen Clark.

-Ardern also worked in the UK Cabinet Office in 2006 when Tony Blair was preparing to hand over power to Gordon Brown.

-Ardern’s election in 2017 made waves across the world due to her age and gender. It led to the coining of the phrase, “Jacinda-mania".

-In December 2022, she called New Zealand’s libertarian ACT party leader and her rival David Seymour an “arrogant prick". A mic picked it up and the insult, which she later apologised for, was noted in the transcript of the proceedings. The transcript ended up getting sold for more than $100,000 at an auction to raise money for prostate cancer.

