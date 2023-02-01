Home » BUZZ » Zerodha, Byju's: Twitter Users List the Indian Startups They Would Like to Lead

Zerodha, Byju's: Twitter Users List the Indian Startups They Would Like to Lead

The world of startups has been attracting people in search of work. There were many who preferred that environment to more traditional companies.

Man Asks People Which Indian Startup Will They Lead and Answers Are Unending. (Image: Canva)

The world of startups has been attracting people in search of work. There were many who preferred that environment to more traditional companies. Now, Twitter user Anubhav Dubey took to the micro-blogging site and asked people: If given a chance to become the CEO of an Indian Startup? Which would it be and Why? Anubhav is the founder of another startup called ‘Chai Sutta Bar.’

The tweet which has now gone viral has tons of responses. “If given the chance, I’d love to become the CEO of @Paytm. The company’s innovative approach to digital payments in India and its potential for growth in the fintech industry make it an exciting opportunity to lead and drive change," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Byju’s. I want to make education revolutionary but in ethical way. Byju’s miss the bus of creating trust by it’s unethical practices. Need to take care of employee first,treat them good - the basic change. Happy employees generates happy numbers which make them happy again."

Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, a report released earlier showed how the job market no longer aspires to join the ranks of the “startup nation." More than a thousand students and recent graduates in the US were surveyed about their career ambitions in the Future Workforce Study. As per the results, only 16 per cent of them said they would consider taking a job at a startup. Most respondents would prefer to pursue a career with a large corporation. It is because the people believe that these companies are better able to withstand a potential financial crisis.

