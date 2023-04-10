Home » Buzz » ZoMaito or ZoMaato? Zomato's Creative Question Has Desis Debating on Twitter

ZoMaito or ZoMaato? Zomato's Creative Question Has Desis Debating on Twitter

Zomato launched a creative ad campaign and Indians have been fiercely debating the pronunciation of the brand's name.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 09:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Zomato's creative ad has got Twitter talking. (Credits: Twitter/@deepigoyal)
Zomato's creative ad has got Twitter talking. (Credits: Twitter/@deepigoyal)

Zomato’s recent ad campaign comes with a creative twist and it’s got Twitter talking. The point of contention? The pronunciation of the brand name: ‘ZoMaito’ vs ‘ZoMaato’. Which way do you pronounce it? In a hilariously unhinged ad, people are shown taking up arms and tearing each other apart over the pronunciation. CEO Deepinder Goyal also started a Twitter poll asking people which way they pronounce the brand’s name.

While Goyal himself is Team ZoMaato, Zomato’s official Twitter handle replied to his tweet, writing, “hard to believe that you don’t know your company is called zoMaito." Twitter, of course, is waging war over it as well. Moreover, people have been praising the creativity of the campaign.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Zomato recently also cashed in on the Desi paparazzi’s hilarious antics at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch. It was attended by a host of international celebrities like Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and Tom Holland. The paparazzi mispronounced their names in endearing ways, spoke to them in Marathi and gave them creative nicknames. Alluding to that, Zomato posted a photo of two coffee cups labelled “Jhendaya" and “Tom Homecoming".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaoni SarkarShaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More

first published: April 10, 2023, 09:54 IST
last updated: April 10, 2023, 09:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Grabs Eyeballs In Stunning Blue Sparkly Figure-hugging Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Oozes Oomph In Stylish Bikinis, Check Out The Diva's Head-turning, Sexy Pictures