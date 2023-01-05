Zomato, Blinkit and Netflix's Wordplay War in Billboard Collaboration is Marketing Genius

The world of marketing is thriving right now. Brands like Zomato, Swiggy, Netflix, and Blinkit, usually come up with new ways of promoting their products. Recently, one interesting collaboration took place between Blinkit, Zomato and Netflix and it is going viral on social media. The apps tweaked Bollywood film’s dialogue and started a hilarious wordplay. It was started by Blinkit and Zomato. Very soon, the streaming app also joined in. The billboard ads are a spin on the 2022 Bollywood movie Maa Tujhhe Salaam’s dialogue.

Grocery delivery service Blinkit’s billboard reads, “Doodh mangoge, doodh denge (Ask for milk, we will deliver it)", the slogan on Zomato’s billboard reads, “Kheer mangoge, kheer denge (Ask for kheer, we will deliver it)."

Advertisement

After this came Netflix, the slogan of the app read, “Wednesday mangoge, Friday denge." Have a look at the picture:

It does not stop here. The app also took the wordplay to comments. “Binge watch karoge, Popcorn hum la denge," wrote Blinkit. To this, Netflix replied, “Recommended for us: Hum Aapke Hain Corn." Zomato, on the other hand, wrote, “yup, it’s a ‘Wednesday’ after all." To this, Netflix replied, “She would give you a big hand for this collab."

Have a look at the responses:

Many other brands also hopped in.

