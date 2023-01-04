Zomato Customer Invites Delivery Partner to Cut Cake on New Year, Wholesome Video Will Make You Smile

Bringing ‘unexpected happiness’ to someone is always a great feeling. It makes us realise that sometimes it’s the magic of small gestures that bring a ‘big’ smile to people’s faces. A group of friends decided to make New Year special not just for themselves but the delivery agent who came to drop off their parcel at midnight. The wholesome video melted the hearts of online users who loved the way the customers ‘delivered’ happiness to the Zomato delivery guy.

Twitter user, Kishan Srivatsa, shared a video that showed how he and his friends invited the Zomato delivery executive to cut the cake that they ordered for New Year celebrations. In the clip, the delivery partner was welcomed by a group of friends who handed him the wooden knife to cut the cake and celebrate New Year with them. Overwhelmed with their gesture, the delivery man sported a million-dollar smile as he stepped forward to cut the cake along with his customers. Later, he also fed the cake and wished them a ‘Happy New Year.’ It was, indeed, a memorable New Year for himself.

The user also gave a bit of a background as his tweet read, “We ordered food at last minute around 11:00 PM something in zomato and it reached around exact 12:00 AM so we celebrated new year with the zomato delivery partner. Unexpected happiness from Unexpected people."

The viral clip won the hearts of several users who applauded the men’s gesture for the delivery agent. “Wonderful gesture. Keep spreading happiness and it will come back in many ways to you! Have a wonderful year ahead for each one of you including the Delivery Agent. May your New Year 2023 be filled with exploration, discovery, prosperity, and growth! Happy New Year Guys!" wrote a user while another one exclaimed, “Great job men!"

Did the delivery partner expect this? No? But did he deserve this welcoming gesture? Oh, yes!

