Zombie Virus or Drugs? Viral Video of People Acting Strange in Philadelphia Leaves Internet Confused

Recently, we’ve come across the keyword “zombie virus" that was discovered in the Russian ice which made it sound like something that came straight out of a horror film. However, the pandemic has made us experience the worst so this was difficult to ‘digest’. But the streets of Philadelphia have something else to show!

The largest city in Pennsylvania often sees people stumbling around, frozen in place, zoned out, and passed out as if a zombie making its way in broad daylight. Recently, a similar instance was recorded on camera and was shared online as it showed people acting strange on the streets of Philadelphia, USA. From a woman walking with her mouth wide open to a man standing on the footpath while bending down on his feet, the clip showed bizarre actions of Americans in the city.

The video supposedly depicted the not-so-new situation of Philadelphia which is often filled with people turning into walking shells of their former selves as if they were zombies preparing for the apocalypse. Only it’s not a virus or a curse that turned them into these weird beings - it was drug addiction, as suspected by some online users. While the internet was left confused over the viral video, some questioned whether it was because of the zombie virus that we heard about last week!

“Brooo, what’s happening in the USA" read the caption as the Twitter user (@dammiedammie35) shared the video on social media.

“Are you sure it’s not the zombie virus we heard about last Week??" asked a user while another one wrote, “When the zombie virus finally hit…Early stage..". Meanwhile, a netizen asked if it was “Zombie or Drugs".

Earlier, scientists revived a 48,500-year-old zombie virus in Russia that was locked beneath the ice to date. This sparked fears of another pandemic as people expected the oldest virus, dubbed Pandoravirus yedoma, to unleash some kind of threat over humankind.

