'Zombie Virus' Revived in Russia Has Twitter Bracing For 'Apocalypse' With Memes

A 48,000-year-old ‘zombie virus’ has been revived by scientists and after the Covid-19 pandemic, nobody copes well with the words ‘virus’ or ‘lockdown’ trending on Twitter. The zombie virus had been buried under frozen lake in Russia all these decades and has now been unearthed. Scientists from the French National Centre for Scientific Research unveiled over a dozen archaic viruses and uncovered the so-called ‘zombie-virus’ from the Siberian permafrost. The oldest, dubbed as Pandoravirus yedoma, is known to be 48,500 years old.

While Twitter is fully expecting the zombie virus to unleash some kind of retributive violence upon humankind, does it really pose cause for concern? Well, scientists who studied the virus discovered that they have the potential to be infectious and can therefore be a “health threat". Twitter, as it usually does, has been sharing memes to process the news.

According to the NY Post, it is stated that the risk of ancient viral particles remaining infectious and getting back into circulation is escalated by the thawing of ancient permafrost layers. University of California virologist Eric Delwart hence claimed, “If the authors are indeed isolating live viruses from ancient permafrost, it is likely that the even smaller, simpler mammalian viruses would also survive frozen for eons."

Earlier, Twitter had a similar reaction when ‘India lockdown’ got trending and Desis had a right fright, clamouring to understand if another wave of Covid-19 had hit overnight. Thankfully, it hadn’t. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has directed a film by the same name and it’s about to hit OTT. It started trending after a teaser of the movie was released.

