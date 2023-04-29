Zombied: The Dating Trend That's Making Everyone Feel Like They're In A Horror Movie

Just when you thought you had heard it all, a new dating horror has emerged: zombied. Singer-songwriter Mariel Darling took to TikTok to warn her followers about the latest trend in the dating world, reported the New York Post. According to Darling, being “zombied" is like being ghosted, but with a twist: after months of radio silence, the person you thought was gone for good suddenly reappears. Pretty much like a person coming back from the dead, like a zombie. “Girl, you are being ghosted? I’m being zombied," she shared in her viral video, which has amassed over 1.5 million views.

Darling went on to explain that the person who ghosts you eventually comes back to life, often after a couple of months, and hits you up again, like a zombie who has risen from the dead. But this is not just a trend that affects the singer-songwriter. As Mariel Darling revealed in a follow-up video, dating in New York City feels like a “zombie apocalypse mixed with the Thriller music video’ where men “tap dance around commitment." Well, it seems that the undead are not just limited to the movies or TV shows, they have now infiltrated the dating scene as well.

The zombied trend has sparked a lot of discussion on social media, with many people sharing their own experiences of being zombied or ghosted, reported the New York Post. It is clear that zombied is the latest addition to a long list of dating horrors, from breadcrumbing to kitten fishing.

Wondering what the terms mean? Breadcrumbing is used in modern dating to describe the behaviour of someone who sends flirty or suggestive messages or signals to someone they are interested in, without actually committing to a relationship. On the other hand, kitten fishing is a term used to describe a type of online dating deception. It is similar to catfishing, where someone pretends to be someone else online, but kitten fishing involves presenting oneself in a slightly exaggerated or more flattering way than is strictly truthful.

So, if you are currently navigating the treacherous waters of modern dating, be warned: the undead might be lurking around the corner. Whether you choose to embrace the zombied trend or avoid it like the plague, one thing is certain – the dating world is always evolving, and you never know what’s coming next.

