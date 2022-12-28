Zoom Call of the Year: Elon Musk’s Son X Æ A-Xii Cutely Steals the Show in SpaceX Meeting

Elon Musk never fails to grab the attention but this time it’s his son who stole the limelight with his cuteness during a virtual meeting. In November, Musk participated in a joint digital meeting of the National Academy of Sciences’ Space Studies Board and the Board on Physics and Astronomy to discuss SpaceX’s Starship development. While Musk captivated the audience with his speech, his two-year-old son X Æ A-Xii became the real star of the show as he won hearts with his adorable gestures.

A Twitter user shared a gist of the meeting when Little X made a cute debut in the Zoom meeting. The SpaceX founder was explaining the latest developments and his reusable spacecraft when the toddler started saying “hi, hi, hi" to the camera while babbling and waving to the people online. Sitting on his father’s lap, X Æ A-Xii got excited looking at the introductory video which played on the screen and pointed out, “Car, car" as the rocket appeared on the digital platform. “Rocket, but it’s a rocket on a big car," corrected Musk.

While he interestingly observed the screen, he was soon swooped up by a man so that Musk could continue his call without interruptions. Netizens were in awe at Musk’s son making a cute, rare appearance on screen as they flooded the comment section to give their lovely reactions. “Soo cute, Hi," said one while another one wrote, “Just perfect!". A humorous comment also read, “Like father like son….".

The Tesla owner and Canadian singer, Grimes, welcomed X Æ A-Xii in May 2020 before the couple split in September after dating for three years. However, Musk said that they were “semi-separated" and still loved each other while being on “great terms".

