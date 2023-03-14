The mental health crisis from the Covid-19 pandemic was minimal, claimed The BMJ review after analysing 137 studies, as per a BBC report. Most of the studies analysed were from high-income European and Asian countries and people on Twitter have begged to differ with the conclusions. People have been hitting out at the study by supplying some of the rather creative ways which highlight the personal crises they went through during the pandemic.

From getting divorced on Zoom, maintaining a corner to smash beer bottles, painting around one’s own blood to streaming oneself live while eating chicken nuggets, the examples have a concerning range. However, some people did point out that some of these weren’t really examples of mental health crises but appeared to be pursuits we could take up should there have been no pressure to be “productive".

Advertisement

The authors of the study did admit that it neither looked into lower-income countries, nor did it “specifically focus on children, young people & those with existing problems, the groups most likely affected" and hence might not accurately represent the impact suffered by disadvantaged groups.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here