Home » Buzz » Zoom Divorce, Blood 'Art': Twitter Lists Mental 'Crises' After Controversial Study on Pandemic

Zoom Divorce, Blood 'Art': Twitter Lists Mental 'Crises' After Controversial Study on Pandemic

A study claimed that the mental health crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic was 'minimal' and Twitter users have been listing their personal crisis stories.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 15:45 IST

International

Twitter hits out at controversial study on pandemic mental health crisis. (L: @creepygnomes; R @ohevie)
Twitter hits out at controversial study on pandemic mental health crisis. (L: @creepygnomes; R @ohevie)

The mental health crisis from the Covid-19 pandemic was minimal, claimed The BMJ review after analysing 137 studies, as per a BBC report. Most of the studies analysed were from high-income European and Asian countries and people on Twitter have begged to differ with the conclusions. People have been hitting out at the study by supplying some of the rather creative ways which highlight the personal crises they went through during the pandemic.

From getting divorced on Zoom, maintaining a corner to smash beer bottles, painting around one’s own blood to streaming oneself live while eating chicken nuggets, the examples have a concerning range. However, some people did point out that some of these weren’t really examples of mental health crises but appeared to be pursuits we could take up should there have been no pressure to be “productive".

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

The authors of the study did admit that it neither looked into lower-income countries, nor did it “specifically focus on children, young people & those with existing problems, the groups most likely affected" and hence might not accurately represent the impact suffered by disadvantaged groups.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaoni SarkarShaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More

first published: March 14, 2023, 15:45 IST
last updated: March 14, 2023, 15:45 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Monokini With Fishnet Stockings, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Rare Family Photos of the Versatile Actor