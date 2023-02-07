Home » BUZZ » 'Zyada Ho Gaya': SRK Thanks Fans Across World Celebrating 'Pathaan' With Rallies, Cakes

'Zyada Ho Gaya': SRK Thanks Fans Across World Celebrating 'Pathaan' With Rallies, Cakes

Shah Rukh Khan has been sending his love and thanks to fans across the world celebrating 'Pathaan' with rallies, cake-cutting, jumbo cutouts and more.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 09:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Kolkata and Chennai fans celebrate SRK's Pathaan. (Credits: Twitter/@SRKCHENNAIFC)
Kolkata and Chennai fans celebrate SRK's Pathaan. (Credits: Twitter/@SRKCHENNAIFC)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has crossed the second weekend mark and the hype surrounding the film is only seeing new heights. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, earned Rs 13.50 crore and Rs 22.50 crore on its second Friday and Saturday respectively, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Recording an even bigger jump on Sunday, it collected Rs 27.50 crore. With that, the Hindi version of the film has now made Rs 414 crore in India.

SRK fans have been relentless in celebrating the star’s comeback to the big screen after four long years. From rallies in Kolkata, special T-shirts and hoodies in London, cake-cutting in Berhampur, to a jumbo cutout in Chennai- SRK took out the time to respond to fans celebrating ‘Pathaan’ across the globe.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, some SRK fans in Kolkata took things a notch higher with their celebration on the streets and a video of it has gone viral. It was shared on Twitter by Zee News journalist Pooja Mehta.

The SRK fans took a jumbo garlanded poster of ‘Pathaan’ and mounted it on a horse carriage. They took out a procession with the poster and a whole pipe band played in accompaniment, the whole thing resembling something like a wedding procession.

If you have kept up with the hype surrounding ‘Pathaan’ since its release, you may have come across one poignant scene from a cinema theatre: as Pathaan does a salute at an especially emotional moment in the film, a fan in the hall stands up and salutes Pathaan.

Writer-director Hardik Mehta shared the story in an Instagram post. “We were totally taken by surprise when the guy sitting ahead of us suddenly got up and did a salute in the middle of an ultra emotional scene. For most part of the film he was on some adrenaline high, which the film #Pathaan totally promises," Mehta wrote in part of his post.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: February 07, 2023, 09:17 IST
last updated: February 07, 2023, 09:17 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor: Check Out These Bollywood Divas Stun In Beautiful Floral Outfits

+8PHOTOS

Jennifer Winget Looks Smoking Hot In Polka Dot Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Super Sexy Bikini And Monokini Moments