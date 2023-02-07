Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has crossed the second weekend mark and the hype surrounding the film is only seeing new heights. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, earned Rs 13.50 crore and Rs 22.50 crore on its second Friday and Saturday respectively, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Recording an even bigger jump on Sunday, it collected Rs 27.50 crore. With that, the Hindi version of the film has now made Rs 414 crore in India.

SRK fans have been relentless in celebrating the star’s comeback to the big screen after four long years. From rallies in Kolkata, special T-shirts and hoodies in London, cake-cutting in Berhampur, to a jumbo cutout in Chennai- SRK took out the time to respond to fans celebrating ‘Pathaan’ across the globe.

Earlier, some SRK fans in Kolkata took things a notch higher with their celebration on the streets and a video of it has gone viral. It was shared on Twitter by Zee News journalist Pooja Mehta.

The SRK fans took a jumbo garlanded poster of ‘Pathaan’ and mounted it on a horse carriage. They took out a procession with the poster and a whole pipe band played in accompaniment, the whole thing resembling something like a wedding procession.

If you have kept up with the hype surrounding ‘Pathaan’ since its release, you may have come across one poignant scene from a cinema theatre: as Pathaan does a salute at an especially emotional moment in the film, a fan in the hall stands up and salutes Pathaan.

Writer-director Hardik Mehta shared the story in an Instagram post. “We were totally taken by surprise when the guy sitting ahead of us suddenly got up and did a salute in the middle of an ultra emotional scene. For most part of the film he was on some adrenaline high, which the film #Pathaan totally promises," Mehta wrote in part of his post.

