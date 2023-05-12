10 Career Options For Job Aspirants After Learning MS Excel

Microsoft Excel (MS Excel) is one of the most commonly used and easiest software to date which can merge two sheets with similar data, do simple Maths, combine the information in multiple cells, etc. Those who know how to use MS Excel can find better-paying jobs. This space articulates the job opportunities that one can secure after completing an MS Excel course.

Financial Analyst- Financial analysts help companies in researching, consolidating and analysing numerical data. They earn around Rs 6,50,000 yearly.

Data Analyst- A data analyst collects, cleans and interprets data sets to solve a problem. They earn around Rs 5,00,000 per annum as their starting salary.

Operations Analyst- Operational Analyst helps in improving the efficiency and processes within an organization by collecting data analysis. Their salary starts from Rs 5,00,000.

Business Analyst- Business Analysts analyse an organisation, document its processes and assess the business. They earn around Rs 7,00,000 yearly.

MIS Analysts- Management Information System Analysts examine how an organisation’s staff uses the information. Their salary is around Rs 4,00,000 per annum.

Project Manager- A project manager identifies the project’s goals and creates a plan that outlines the tasks and resources required. They earn Rs 12,00,000 on a yearly basis.

Operations Manager- They look after the operational activities at every level of an organisation. Their salary is usually around Rs 8,00,000.

Business Development Manager- They form a network of contacts to attract new clients for the company. Business Development Managers’ salary starts from Rs 8,00,000 per annum.

Account Manager- The Account Manager addresses the customer’s grievances quickly and effectively. They earn around Rs 8,00,000.

Sales Manager- Sales Manager leads a team of salespersons to help earn revenue for the company. They earn around Rs 6,00,000 yearly.

Syllabus for Advance Excel Course

Excel courses are available in Degree and Diploma. Students can enrol themselves for short-term and long-term courses based on their budget, time and requirements. The syllabus for the Excel course covers the following topics:

Special tips and tricks for working on the data Advanced Excel Features and their function Interactive exercises for increasing work efficiency on Excel. Students will also practice troubleshooting, debugging and optimising V.B.A (Visual Basic Analysis) V.B.A Integration with other tools Excess for sample codes and Reference Guides