The Common University Entrance Test has become mandatory for admission to the country’s most prestigious colleges under the National Education Policy. However, with the growing number of candidates, the competition is no less than the JEE or NEET examination. In 2022, close to 14 lakh people registered for the exam. But the good news for you is there are some universities still not registered for CUET and therefore offer admission without taking the exam.

These universities have taken proper permission from the Ministry of Education to grant admission without CUET UG 2023.

The Union Ministry of Education has exempted some Northeastern universities as well as Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University in Uttarakhand from admission through CUET UG 2023. The Centre wrote to the registrar of these universities and informed them about the exemption. These universities have limited digital connectivity and infrastructure.

Apart from the aforementioned universities, students can get admission to undergraduate programmes without CUET UG 2023-

1) Sikkim University

2) Rajiv Gandhi University

3) Manipur University

4) Assam University Assam University)

5) Tezpur University

6) Nagaland University

7) Tripura University

8) Mizoram University

9) North Eastern Hill University (NEHU)

10) Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU) Uttarakhand

About Common University Entrance Test:

Under the Ministry of Education, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is conducted by NTA for admission to all UG programmes in all Central Universities from the academic year 2022-23. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) provides a common platform and equal possibilities to candidates from all across the country, particularly those from rural and other remote locations, and will help in the development of greater connections with universities.

