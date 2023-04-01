10 Toppers In Bihar Class 10 Exam Are From This School In Jamui District

The results of the Bihar Board Class 10 exams were released on Friday, in which a total of 14 students from Jamui district secured their place in the top ten. Of the 14 toppers, the best performance comes from the students of Simultala Residential School, which is also called the “factory of toppers". The school has once again come to the limelight. As many as 54 girls and 58 boys of Simultala Residential School, in a total of 112 students, appeared in the matriculation examination this year.

In the results, 10 students have made their place in the top ten. Shubham Kumar has secured 4th position in Bihar by securing 483 marks. Sudhanshu Shekhar, a student of the same school, has secured the fifth position in Bihar with 481 marks. Pankhuri Kumari and Himanshu Kumar secured the sixth position with 480 marks, Bhavya Raj secured the seventh position with 479 marks, and Roshan Kumar, Prabhat Kumar and student Arpita Kumari secured the eighth position with 478 marks. Aastha Kumari and Sushma Kumari have secured their place at the 10th position.

Advertisement

In the last few years, the performance of Simultala Residential School has been almost the same. After the establishment of the school, in the first year of 2015, 108 students appeared in the examination. Out of a total of 31 toppers of Bihar, 30 students were from this school itself. In 2016, 121 children appeared in the board examination from this school and 42 toppers were from this school.

After this, there was a slight decline in the performance of the school from 2017. In 2017, 12 students from Simultala Vidyalaya were in the top ten, 17 in 2018, 16 in 2019, 30 in 2020, and 14 in 2021. Whereas in the last year 2022, 5 students from Simultala Residential School were able to secure a place in the top ten.

Principal of the school, Dr Rajeev Ranjan said that this time 10 students of the school have made it to the top ten in the matriculation examination. The results of all the remaining students are being assessed. The teachers and students of the school will try for even better results next time, the principal added.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Education News here